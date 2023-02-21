February 21, 2023

The joy of Baroque

The Commandaria Orchestra & Friends Concert Series welcomes The Fluboe Trio for an unforgettable baroque music concert on Saturday. Three musicians will take the floor of the Cyprus Wine Museum for an intimate classical music concert at 6pm.

Three unique instruments make up The Fluboe Trio – harpsichord, flute and oboe, played by Agnes Tang, Florian Rabe and Klaus Storm. The musicians got together in early 2022 to enjoy baroque and early classical music which they will present in their upcoming concert at the Limassol village.

“In the baroque period with composers like JS Bach, GF Händel or GP. Telemann,” say concert organisers, “music was often written and performed as Table Music, enhancing the experience of eating and drinking. The Fluboe Trio picks up on that tradition, so musical appearances take place in concert venues as well as in spaces connecting music to wine and food, as in The Cyprus Wine Museum.

“Fluboe Trio’s ambition,” they add, “is to perform to the highest standard, opening new horizons by exploring the finer intricacies of baroque music, and bringing some of the best pieces of less well-known composers to their audience, as well as the standard baroque repertoire. The three musicians impress with a virtuosic, enthusiastic performing style, producing as close as possible that specific baroque music sound, which used to be characterised by the harpsichord, an instrument seldom heard in Cyprus.”

Their concert will include sonatas by Johann Joachim Quantz, Jean Baptiste Loeillet, Georg Philipp Telemann and Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel.

 

The Joy of Baroque

Concert with The Fluboe Trio. February 25. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village, Limassol. 6pm. €15. Tel: 99-907636. [email protected]. Tickets on www.cypruswinemuseum.com

