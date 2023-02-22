February 22, 2023

School teacher stabbed to death by pupil in southwest France

French newspaper Sud Ouest said the attacker entered the classroom while the Spanish teacher was giving a class and attacked her

A teacher was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old pupil on Wednesday at a Roman Catholic high school in the town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz in southwestern France, government officials and the local prosecutor’s office said.

The Spanish-language teacher, a woman, was 50 years old, local newspaper Sud Ouest said.

Police arrested the pupil, who told another teacher he was possessed and had heard voices that instructed him to attack the teacher, according to local media, including BFM TV.

Pupils fled in panic after the stabbing, the Sud Ouest paper said, citing two students who were in the classroom and witnessed the attack.

The attacker stood up during a lesson and walked to the door, before turning around and stabbing the teacher, they said.

BFM TV gave a similar account, and said the attacker talked to a teacher in the classroom next door, was calm and agreed to hand over his weapon.

Officials at the prosecutor’s office and the education ministry declined to respond to questions about the details of the attack, saying the prosecutor would do so shortly, at a news conference.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye, who was heading to the site of the attack, tweeted: “My thoughts are with the family, colleagues and the pupils.”

