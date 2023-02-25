February 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Close to 4,000 Turkish earthquake victims find refuge in north

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
turkey quake victims queue for aid in hatay
People affected by the deadly earthquake receive aid in Hatay, Turkey

Turkish Cypriot ‘labour minister’ Hasan Taçoy on Saturday said that 3,800 earthquake victims from Turkey have found refuge in the north since the beginning of the month.

Citing data from the ‘department of social insurance’ and the ‘immigration department’, Taçoy said that the coordination regarding their registration and access to food aid is carried out by the Turkish ‘embassy’ in Nicosia.

“It is known what was given to whom, when it was given, the amount given and where these people are taking refuge,” he said.

“With the work to be carried out by the Turkish embassy in Nicosia, provided that these people eventually return, their rights in Turkey will be guaranteed,” he added.

Referring to the effort to record the needs of people arriving in the occupied areas from the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey, Taçoy explained that “checks on labour exploitation and illegal work have been intensified”.

What is more, he added “almost all the people who come here either came to a relative or worked here in the past.

“In our records, the degree of kinship, age and all their details are known,” he said.

“We stated that we would provide convenience if anyone wanted to work and we have explained that we could not provide housing or any salary,” he added.

Taçoy said food aid could be provided, combined with other support in consultation with civil society.

“We have carried out studies in the field of education and health,” Taçoy said.

“In case the earthquake victims decide to stay permanently then they should participate in the economy, acquire financial resources and move into their own homes,” he concluded.

 

