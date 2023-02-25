Technopolis 20 hosts more Paphos music events in March

A new agenda of concerts, album presentations and workshops are coming to Technopolis 20 next month as the Paphos venue hosts the island’s artists. Starting off its March programme is an evening that brings together the mandolin and the guitar.
March 1’s evening titled Musical Dialogues will welcome the mandolin and classical guitar duo Georgia Combo and Konstantinos Economides at Technopolis 20, who have prepared a repertoire from all over the world. Despite the mandolin being a traditional instrument, the evening’s programme will feature world-renowned songs such as La Vita e Bella, El Condor Pasa, La Spagnola and Habanera.
Then on Sunday 5, something a little different will take place at Technopolis 20. As part of a new series of family workshops, a one-hour morning workshop will invite children to discover traditional songs from various regions of Greece and Cyprus. From 11am to 12pm, children over the age of three will be able to join musical and theatrical games to uncover local and regional music. Apart from songs and music, children will also get to know and try different musical instruments which are characteristic of the local tradition.
On the same evening, popular local band Rumba Attack will return to Technopolis 20 to present their debut album Harmonics. After nearly 10 years of performances, the three musicians’ new album consists of 11 tracks, of which nine are original compositions and two Greek song covers.
Rumba Attack performs original instrumental material as well as select covers in their distinctive Flamenco-Rumba style, blended with sounds from Middle Eastern and Greek origins, Rock and Bossanova. Their performance at Technopolis 20 will include instrumentals from their album including Rumba Arabe, Inspired and Fire, as well as traditional Greek vocal songs performed in their own unique Flamenco-Rumba style, with inspirations from Greece and the Middle East.
Continuing the musical performances, on March 10 the Technopolis 20 Classics series will present a concert at Markideio Theatre. The evening will introduce the famous Italian pianist Pietro De Maria, a member of the Santa Cecilia Academy of Music in Rome and a professor of piano at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg and at the Academy of Music in Pinerolo. His concert will present works by Clementi, Schubert, Chopin and Liszt.
Back at the Technopolis 20 grounds, an opera evening awaits on March 22 with soprano Ekaterina Savva and pianist Svetla Taskova. A 7.30pm performance will fill the cultural venue with opera and operetta pieces by composers Haendel, Mozart, Bizet, Mascagni, Lehar, Kalman, Herbert, Lefkowitch and Lara to wrap up a month full of music.
Musical Dialogues
With Georgia Combo and Konstantinos Economides. March 1. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420
Come and Meet Traditional Songs
Children’s workshop led by Konstantina Xenophontos and Charalambos Pantelis. March 5. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 11am. €8. Tel: 7000-2420
Rumba Attack
Debut album release. March 5. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. Tel: 7000-2420
Piano Solo Concert with Pietro De Maria
Italian pianist for the first time in Cyprus. March 10. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420
The Passionate Women in Opera
With soprano Ekaterina Savva and the pianist Svetla Taskova. March 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420