February 27, 2023

Christodoulides-Netanyahu discuss Cyprus-Israel relationship

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The strategic significance of the Cyprus-Israel relationship was discussed during a telephone conversation on Sunday evening between President-elect Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, at the latter’s initiative.

Netanyahu congratulated Christodoulides on his election, emphasising the contribution of the President-elect to the strengthening of relations between Israel and Cyprus from all the positions in which he served, a press release said.

“Nikos Christodoulides and Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the strategic significance of the relationship between the two countries, as well as the prospects for further strengthening in areas such as, among others, the economy, defence, energy and tourism”, the press release adds.

The President-elect and the Israeli Prime Minister also referred to the importance of the tripartite cooperation between Cyprus, Israel and Greece, looking forward to the next meeting, which will be hosted in Cyprus.

They also stressed the need to strengthen regional cooperation on the basis of a positive agenda to strengthen security and cooperation in the region. They also discussed the role played by Cyprus as an EU member state in the region, in the direction of strengthening relations with the states of the Middle East.

Christodoulides will visit Israel soon following a relevant invitation.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

