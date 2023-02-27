February 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Daytime techno party coming to Aglantzia

By Eleni Philippou
colazione1 event final

March arrives and brings with it a daytime techno party! March 12’s event at Skali Aglantzia is the newest event by the TRAP team, bringing pure techno music sounds. Under the name Colazione, the fiesta will begin at 3pm at the outdoor location and promises many hours of dancing.

“Colazione was born from a clear vision to deliver cutting-edge electronic music without any compromise,” the TRAP team said. “A daytime event at special locations with a carefully curated wealth of international and local artists for an audio-visual experience of high standards. Where the last rays of the day kiss us goodbye and the dark corners of the dance floor welcome us as we bridge the gap between day and night.

“TRAP continues with an unannounced line-up after earning the trust and acceptance of our audiences,” the organisers added. “Anonymity in techno music and its underground cultures has always kept the mystery alive so once again we aim for no big fancy names; just artists that are true to their art and definitely know how to stimulate your mind and soul.”

As such, little information is revealed prior to the event. The music line-up will only become available once at the party and aims to include, as always, international imports that will keep party-goers on their feet until midnight when the event wraps up.

 

Colazione

Daytime techno party. By TRAP. March 12. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 3pm-12am. €15. Tickets on www.ra.co

