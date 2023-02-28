February 28, 2023

Landlords in north double rent as housing demand surges

aftermath of the deadly earthquake in antakya, hatay province
Around 1,000 people severely affected by the earthquake are currently seeking refuge in the north

Turkish Cypriots are complaining of increasingly high rents following the devastating earthquake that affected parts of Turkey and Syria that pushed them to seek refuge in the north.

According to a report published by Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris Postasi on Tuesday, there are reports that landlords are doubling their demands as far as monthly rents are concerned.

A Turkish Cypriot student told the newspaper that after the earthquake his rent went up to €400 per month from €200.

“The price increase for rents left people shocked,” the student told Kibris Postasi.

Before the earthquake, his two-bedroom apartment used to set him back roughly 4,000 Turkish Liras per month.

“Just days ago, my landlord informed me that, due to the high demand following the arrival of people from Turkey, he had no choice but to double the rent.

“This is simply unacceptable and immoral,” he said, adding that inflation in the north is also out of control.

Around 1,000 people severely affected by the earthquake are currently seeking refuge in the north, Turkish Cypriot ‘welfare minister’ Hassan Tatsoi said last week.

Tatsoi also said that people arriving in the north asking for help can be granted temporary residence permits similar to tourist visas, adding that, under the exceptional circumstances, they will likely be allowed to work.

