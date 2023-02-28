February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Unseasonably warm and clear

By Staff Reporter00
paphos harbour
File photo: Paphos harbour

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly clear with temporarily increased high clouds in the afternoon. The winds will be mainly north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be somewhat rough. Temperatures will rise to 26 C in the interior and on the west coast, 24 C on the remaining coasts and 18 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night there will be temporarily increased clouds. During the morning hours, thin fog will form in the southeast. The winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will become calmer. Temperatures will drop to 8 C inland and in the higher mountains and 11 C on the coast.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the weather will be mostly clear.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly with slight a drop on Friday, remaining significantly above average for the season.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square is 18 cm.

Avatar photo

