March 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Defence minister Giorgallas infected with Covid

By Staff Reporter00
Defence minister Michalis Giorgallas
Defence minister Michalis Giorgallas

The new minister of defence Michalis Giorgallas was infected with Covid-19 it emerged on Wednesday, and as such was unable to attend his own handover ceremony.

Cabinet was set to be sworn in at 10am with his individual slot at 12:30am.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Government scrambles to rectify fuel cost fumble (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Events for all this March at CVAR

Eleni Philippou

Three arrested in Athienou for thefts, drugs

Staff Reporter

New government appointees take up their duties as of Wednesday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Police uncover illegal tobacco stash in Larnaca paddock

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign