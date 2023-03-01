Three cryptos to watch in January 2023: Collateral Network (COLT), Quant (QNT) and Polygon (MATIC)

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there for investors to choose from and it can be daunting to sift through them all. Here are three coins that we think merit a closer look in January 2023 – Collateral Network (COLT), Quant (QNT) and Polygon (MATIC). With Collateral Network (COLT) tokens available at a discounted price of just $0.01 during the presale, time and action are of the essence.

Quant (QNT)

More and more businesses are adopting blockchain technology. However, one thing has been holding them back — interoperability. Quant (QNT) provides a decentralized network that allows multiple blockchains to communicate with each other. This will make it easier for businesses to use blockchain technology without having to worry about compatibility issues.

The QNT token itself is used to pay transaction fees on the Quant (QNT) network. This means that as more businesses and users adopt the technology, demand for the Quant (QNT) token will increase, driving up the Quant (QNT) price.

Oracle, the world’s leading cloud provider, is already using Quant (QNT) for its Oracle blockchain platform. This is a huge green flag for the Quant (QNT) project, signaling that Quant (QNT) is a cryptocurrency worth looking into.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is an innovative scaling solution that seeks to open up the world of blockchain to the wider public. Polygon (MATIC) does this by allowing developers to create and deploy on side chains that bridge to the Ethereum (ETH) network.

This makes it easier for developers to create Defi (decentralized finance) projects without having to worry about the scalability issues plaguing Ethereum (ETH). In addition, developers can use the Polygon (MATIC) SDKs and APIs to create their own Layer 2 solutions tailored to their own needs.

MATIC tokens are used for staking, governance and transaction fees on the Polygon (MATIC) network. However, the price of Polygon (MATIC) tokens is driven mainly by speculation and the success of projects built on the Polygon (MATIC) network.

With the likes of Instagram, Stripe and Prada already using Polygon (MATIC) for their blockchain projects, this is another crypto to watch in 2023.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Borrowers, rejoice. No longer do you have to endure the tedious process of selling your assets or jumping through endless hoops just to get a little extra cash. With this new system, you can simply tokenize your physical assets and use the tokens (NFTs) as collateral.

For example, if you want a new car but you don’t have enough money to buy it outright, you can tokenize your Rolex into an NFT and use it as collateral for a loan. This is made possible through the Collateral Network (COLT) platform, which is currently in its early stages of development.

Moreover, the NFTs are fractionalized, meaning each tokenized asset can be split into multiple pieces. This opens up the industry to more lenders who would otherwise be shut out due to high entry costs.

So, even if someone only has $50 to lend, they can now do so through the Collateral Network (COLT) — all without taking possession of the physical asset or ongoing the tedious process of loan servicing.

Like every great decentralized project, there is a native token at the core of the Collateral Network (COLT) platform — COLT token. The Collateral Network (COLT) token is used to reward holders with lower trading fees, reduced interest rates, governance rights, staking and more as the Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem matures.

With a strong USP, tokens with high utility and discount prices available during the presale, Collateral Network (COLT) is one crypto to consider investing in 2023. Notably, COLT has seen strong analyst predictions for 2023, with some forecasting that the token will see a drastic 3500% price increase over the course of its presale.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more