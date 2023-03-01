March 1, 2023

The Garden of Hybrids: visual arts exhibition at Nasty Cat Café

By Eleni Philippou00
exhibition 3web

Two young artists under the pseudonyms Unorthodox Anti-Professional and Kraker.k. will hold an exhibition this week to present their latest work. Held at the quaint Nicosia café Nasty Cat Café on Digeni Akrita Avenue, the visual arts exhibition is titled The Garden of Hybrids and will run from Thursday for a week. More than 30 works of engraving, sculpture and painting will fill the space, showcasing the two artists’ work.

“This is a teratogenesis,” writes the exhibition’s description. “The result of a mixture of university-level trashiness and a strong resistance to everything that oppresses. Αn obsessive idea for creative liberation which is fertilised by the brutal formalism of modern civilization gives rise to strange beings. They do not accept their rotten fate and refuse to sit wisely in their class position. Ineligible for training and discipline, they break every kind of social mould and spread disorder in the empty space between non-existence and artistic recognition. In the first days of spring, the garden of hybrids is about to bloom.”

Three-dimensional mixed media compositions, colourful paintings, drawings in black and white and sculptures are part of what the artists Unorthodox Anti-Professional and Kraker.k will present this March for the first time at Nasty Cat Café.

 

The Garden of Hybrids

Visual arts exhibition by artists Unorthodox Anti-Professional and Kraker.k. March 2-9. Nasty Cat Café, Nicosia. Tel: 22-429837

