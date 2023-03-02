March 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Christodoulides and cabinet visit Eoka fighters’ graves

By Andria Kades00
ΠτΔ – Φυλακισμένα Μνήματα
President Nikos Christodoulides and his cabinet all visited the imprisoned graves in Nicosia on Thursday.

President Nikos Christodoulides laid a wreath at the imprisoned graves and Makedonitissa tomb on Thursday, where he went to visit with his cabinet members.

“It is no coincidence that my first act was to visit the imprisoned graves, a fitting tribute to those who sacrificed themselves for a Republic of Cyprus to exist.”

Christodoulides, who signed the visitors book, told reporters it is important to honour the memories of those who sacrificed themselves.

“Ceremonies are important but the best way to show we honour them is through our daily life.”

Asked how Christodoulides will approach the Cyprus problem, the president said efforts are focused on breaking the deadlock. “We know the challenges. We know the reality, we know the positions of the other side. But this is not good enough for us. We will not sit there with our arms crossed because of the Turkish side’s intransigence.”

He pledged he would do everything possible, looking towards the EU to help create the ground that will help all parties realise the benefits that will follow from a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Christodoulides’ first stop will be the EU Council on March 23 where he will be in Brussels and also meet with the UN general secretary.

“We should not wait for Turkey’s elections, we should not lose time.”

After his visit to the imprisoned graves, Christodoulides went to the Makedonitissa tomb where he also laid a wreath, highlighting that “the future of Cyprus cannot be what we’re currently living with.”

