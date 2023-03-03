March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Good Samaritan returns pensioner’s wallet with €288

By Nick Theodoulou00
wallet 1326017 960 720
File photo

A pensioner’s missing wallet containing €288 was returned to him after a Good Samaritan handed it in at the local police station.

Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou said on Friday that the wallet was found by a 43-year-old who gave it to the local authorities to handle.

The wallet contained the cash, and three photographs by which the 76-year-old Paralimni resident was recognised as the rightful owner.

The uplifting incident is similar to when two teenagers, aged 13 and 15, handed in a missing wallet containing €1,150 in cash – again in the Famagusta district.

Related Posts

Uproar over animal cruelty

Gina Agapiou

Tourists cancel visits to north amid quake fears

Staff Reporter

Archbishop Georgios visits Patriarch Bartholomew

Nikolaos Prakas

Smile time: Cyprus Mail’s February cartoons

CyprusMail

Annita Demetriou: Disy’s future is in renewal, modernisation and unity

Gina Agapiou

Scaffolding collapses, 12 cars damaged

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign