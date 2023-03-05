March 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman scammed out of almost €30,000

By Andria Kades00

A 55-year-old woman fell victim to an internet scam, after she lost €29,300 that were transferred to a bank account in Portugal, police said on Sunday.

According to deputy police chief Michalis Ioannou, the woman reported the incident on Friday. She told officers that in February, she received a text message that appeared to be from her bank, saying her account had been temporarily blocked and she was required to visit a specific website to confirm her details.

The 55-year-old went on the website and filled out a number of personal details, only for €29,300 to be transferred from her bank account to one in Portugal on the same day.

The woman went to her back shortly after the incident and they confirmed the transfer.

According to Ioannou, efforts will be undertaken by Interpol as well in a bid to find the suspects and the money.

 

