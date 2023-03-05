March 5, 2023

Education ministry to don Greek flag colours in memory of train crash victims

Cyprus’ education ministry is lighting up its building with the colours of the Greek flag as a sign of respect over the train crash tragedy in Tempi, near the city of Larissa.

In an announcement on Sunday, the ministry said it was the least it could do to commemorate the victims. A blood donation is set to be organised soon in memory of the victims.

both 1Cyprus is currently in three-day mourning after the bodies of the two missing Cypriots aboard the train that crashed in Tempi, Greece were identified. On Thursday evening 23-year-old student Kyprianos Papaioannou from Avgorou was identified, among the dozens of victims of the deadly collision on Tuesday night, using DNA testing.

Early on Friday, the body of 24-year-old Anastasia Adamidou, a dental school student in Thessaloniki, was also identified.

Their remains were set to be returned on Sunday.

Demetra Kapetaniou, 24 a Greek national of Cypriot origin was also identified in the remains.

The family of 23-year-old Papaioannou said the funeral would take place on Monday but requested no media coverage of the event. A service will begin at 8pm to last through the night in his memory before the funeral. The family called on anyone attending to wear white clothes and instead of laying wreaths, offer donations to go towards maintenance works of for the Apostle Peter and Paul church in Avgorou.

The Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s legal department which Papaioannou studied at announced a scholarship in his name. It will be eligible for a Cypriot student that will study in the department between 2023 – 2024.

The university also donated €300 for the maintenance works of the church.

 

