March 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Erratic driver sent for psychiatric treatment after six injured

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Six people were injured in a traffic accident on Sunday in Paphos. According to police spokesperson, Michalis Ioannou, around 1:45 pm, a 23-year-old driver collided with the car in front of him on Democracy Avenue, under circumstances being investigated.

Immediately afterwards the 23-year-old overtook the vehicle in front of him, colliding again with another vehicle, driven by a 54-year-old woman, with her husband and three-year-old grandson as passengers.

All the occupants of the vehicles, including the 23-year-old’s co-driver, were injured and taken by ambulance to the A&E department of the Paphos general hospital.

According to the doctor on duty, the injuries were minor and all were discharged. Police cordoned off the scene and impounded the 23-year-old’s vehicle.

According to the police, the man exhibited impermissible and unusual behaviour and was arrested for his evident violations. In addition, he was referred for a psychiatric evaluation, where after a mandatory hospitalisation order was issued, and he was transferred to the Athalassa Hospital for treatment.

