March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot choir to take part in Commonwealth celebrations in London

By Nikolaos Prakas00
The Cypriot choir Amalgamation was selected to participate in upcoming ceremony for Commonwealth Day that will be held in London, it was announced on Tuesday.

The choir will perform at celebrations held at Westminster Abbey on March 13.

King Charles and the King’s Consort Camilla will be present at the event, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Catherine.

Other members of the royal family will also attend the event.

The theme this year will be creating a sustainable and peaceful shared future.

The Commonwealth is made up of 56 countries, and in 2022 Gabon and Togo were inducted.

Amalgamation Choir, based in Cyprus, was born from the training programme The power of your voice held in 2014 and 2015 by Vassiliki Anastasiou, who is the director of the vocal scheme.

The choir consists of female voices singing a cappella their own compositions influenced by traditional music, as well as compositions from the Mediterranean and the Balkans.

 

