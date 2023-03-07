March 7, 2023

President has specific people in mind for EU Cyprus problem role

President Nikos Christodoulides has a number of political people in mind from EU member states that could play a constructive role in resolving the Cyprus problem, he said on Tuesday.

Elaborating on his ambition to have more EU involvement in efforts to solve the problem, Christodoulides said he would discuss potential names with EU Council president Charles Michel during an upcoming visit to Brussels.

“I have in mind certain names, some of which I have already discussed this with.”

Christodoulides and Michel briefly discussed the matter over a call the previous day. “I cannot speak on his behalf but I can tell you that based on our conversation, he see the EU’s involvement in efforts to break the deadlock and restart negotiations positively.”

He said he will travel to Brussels the day before the EU leaders summit on March 23 and 24 to have meetings with both Michel and the presidents of the Commission and the European Parliament.

In any case, Cyprus is an EU member state and it will continue to be after a potential solution to the Cyprus problem.

“I know the Cyprus problem quite well. Things aren’t easy. Sure, they’re difficult but we can’t stop our efforts or hide behind Turkish intransigence,” the president said.

Christodoulides said he is currently preparing a document that lays out how the EU can be a more active participant on solving the Cyprus problem. Nicosia’s hope is that the EU can appoint an envoy that will deal exclusively with the Cyprus problem.

The current situation cannot be a solution to the Cyprus problem, he added.

Asked if optimism could be allowed, Christodoulides said “what should be allowed is a fight, an effort to create optimism.”

 

