March 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archbishop: Turkish Cypriots are our people

By Jonathan Shkurko00
archbishop
Archbishop Giorgios

Archbishop Giorgos said there is nothing that separates Greek Cypriots from the Turkish people.

The prelate gave a long interview to CNN Turk on Thursday, the first one to a Turkish media outlet since he was elected in December.

He also referred to Turkish Cypriots, calling them “our people, with whom we always lived in harmony and solidarity”.

“During these tragic days, we prayed together for all those who died in the earthquake in Turkey and the train accident in Greece,” the archbishop said.

“These tragedies unite us all in the pain. They are the proof that nothing can separate us.”

The archbishop also expressed deep sorrow for the 35 Turkish Cypriots who lost their lives when the Isias hotel in Adiyaman collapsed during the earthquake.

“On the one hand, great disasters cause great pain, but on the other hand they contribute to the unity of people regardless of religion, language or race or social status. The earthquake proved this,” he said.

“Yes, there are times when tension is high on both sides, but our expectation is to find mutual understanding. We want relations to be based on law and human rights. These are European values, and we must protect them,” he said.

The archbishop concluded his interview with an appeal for peace and a resumption of the talks.

“We wish to find peace on our own land, and we are doing our utmost to ensure that we continue to good relations with our neighbours.”

 

Related Posts

Former Edek member wants to start new movement

Nikolaos Prakas

Land registration website down

Andria Kades

Larnaca shares Greek ferry service with Limassol

Nick Theodoulou

Fires decreased by 10 per cent in 2022

Nikolaos Prakas

Restaurant review: Le Frenchie, Limassol

Andria Kades

Arrested for car theft

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign