March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pedestrian struck by car is in critical condition

By Staff Reporter051
File photo

Health officials announced on Monday that a 34-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a car along the Limassol-Nicosia highway, by the Strovolos exit.

Police are investigating the circumstances under which Sunday afternoon’s crash occurred. A 61-year-old was driving the car.

The injured man was taken to Nicosia general hospital where he is being treated and is in critical condition, having suffered multiple fractures.

