April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Another whale stranding reported in the north

By Iole Damaskinos039
The Cyprus Wildlife Research Institute (CWRI) announced the discovery of another stranded whale on the island on Sunday. The animal has been identified as a juvenile Minke whale.

“We are deeply saddened to report the first ever record of a Minke whale stranding in Cyprus. A dead baby Minke whale, estimated to be about 3 metres long, newborn or young enough to suckle, was found stranded in Karpaz (Karpasia) today,” CWRI reported on its social media page.

Minke whales, one of the toothless whale species, are rarely seen in the Mediterranean. Adults can reach 8-9 meters and weigh about 9 tons.

The animal was found in a state of decomposition, making it difficult to determine the exact cause of death.

Earlier in the year 13 Cuvier’s beaked whales were found stranded in various locations in the northern areas of the island, in what was dubbed a freak phenomenon, and unofficially attributed to the earthquake which devastated parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6.

