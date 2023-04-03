April 3, 2023

Easter workshops and events at CyHerbia Botanical Park

By Eleni Philippou00
Surrounded by green gardens and blossoming herbs, spring at CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth is charming. Adding to its appeal are Easter events this month that will entertain old and young guests, including a series of Easter Candle Workshops that will show children fun and colourful ways to make and decorate their own Easter candles.

The week-long candle workshops, from April 8 to 15, will teach young visitors how to make candles using pure beeswax which they will also decorate with nature and Easter-themed accessories. The daily workshops between the hours of 10am and 4pm cost €15.

On Easter Monday and Tuesday, CyHerbia prepares a massive egg hunt on its grounds which will take place from 10am to 5pm. The day will have participants exploring its gardens and woodlands while a variety of other Easter games and activities take place. Spy games in the Herb Garden hunting down hidden bunnies, egg and spoon races, tug-of-war fights and sack races will all take place on April 17 and 18.

 

Children’s workshop. April 8-15. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. 10am-4pm. €15. www.cyherbia.com

Egg hunt and easter games. April 17-18. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. 10am-5pm. €8 for adults and €5 for ages 5 to 12. www.cyherbia.com

