April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessInternational

Norwegian wealth fund seeks Credit Suisse boardroom shake-up

By Reuters News Service01
credit suisse

Norges Bank Investment Management will vote against the re-election of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chair Axel Lehmann and six other directors at the Swiss lender’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, the Norwegian wealth fund said on its website.

Credit Suisse was acquired last month by rival UBS (UBSG.S) in a $3.23 billion deal engineered by the Swiss government, central bank and market regulator to avoid its collapse and possible contagion across the global financial system.

“Shareholders should have the right to seek changes to the board when it does not act in their best interest,” the Norges wealth fund said ahead of the April 4 meeting.

In addition to Lehmann, Norges is also opposing re-election of Credit Suisse directors Iris Bohnet, Christian Gellerstad, Shan Li, Seraina Macia, Richard Meddings and Ana Pessoa.

Credit Suisse declined to comment and UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Posts

New York Times says it won’t pay for Twitter verified check mark

Reuters News Service

Cyprus 4.0: Raluca-Ioana Man

Paul Lambis

Cyprus 4.0: Antigoni Komodiki

Panis Pieri

The people power being harnessed for cleaner and cheaper energy

CM Guest Columnist

What’s better than OpenAI? Developers shop for alternatives

Reuters News Service

Synopsys spreads AI throughout its chip design tools

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign