April 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

This Easter we are by the side of everyone in need, supporting the Cyprus Red Cross!

By Press Release014
Lidl Cyprus supports Red Cross efforts

Lidl Cyprus, for over a decade, has made a significant contribution to the support of the Cyprus Red Cross through numerous fundraising activities.

This long-lasting support has benefitted the Cyprus Red Cross in many ways, including through the funding of the Children’s Therapy Centre of the Stella Soulioti Foundation, through the social contribution programme “Packages of Love”, as well as through the upgrading of the First Aid Services and Teams, implemented thanks to Lidl Cyprus.

This year’s goal of the Easter effort is to upgrade the Crisis Management Service of the Cyprus Red Cross.

To achieve this, from Monday April 3 to Saturday April 15, with every scan of the Lidl Plus card, we will offer 40 cents to support the Cyprus Red Cross Crisis Management Service.

Walking steadily on the road to a better tomorrow.

Related Posts

3.8 million overnight stays booked in Cyprus last year through online platforms

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot writer on Commonwealth shortlist 

Jonathan Shkurko

‘Solution needs to be found’ for teen in adult mental health unit

Andria Kades

Arrests made after football violence in Achna

Staff Reporter

Robot with ChatGPT shakes up Cyprus classrooms

Reuters News Service

Dead cow found floating in sea off Paphos

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign