April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Five bands and musicians at popular Nicosia bar this April

By Eleni Philippou00
cargo train

Easter holidays or not, the live music nights at New Division continue throughout April! Two bands and three solo artists are on the calendar for this month, with only a slight change to the normal plan!

Filling up the bar with blues and rock sounds, Cargo Train will perform on Thursday. Pavlos Gregoras on vocals, Nickolas Filippou on drums, Stefanos Demetriades on bass and Socrates Leptos on electric guitar play a blend of blues, soul, rock and funk and will kickstart April’s performances at the bar.

Next will be the four-piece band Arcadian Child on April 12. Their performances usually feature diverse rock melded with tripped-out ambience, hallucinogenic patterns and dark rock ‘n’ roll. With three records under their belt, Arcadian Child return to Nicosia for a rocking show.

On Wednesday, April 20, Della will perform catchy melodies that are an intricate blend of garage rock, jazz and indie pop. Della’s band sets the perfect tone for a sensual, intimate and electric performance that is guaranteed to satisfy, infused with emotive lyricism.

Then singer-songwriter Alexis Sunder will bring his head-bobbing grooves, introspective lyrics and sunny melodies to New Division on April 27. Along with his live band, Sunder offers a groove-driven energetic set that blends funk, soul and pop-rock and offers modern impressions on strong retro vibes. An extra show will be presented on Sunday, April 30 as New Division celebrates International Jazz Day with the Aron Nyiro Quartet led by the drummer-musician himself to conclude another month full of live music.

 

Live Music at New Division

Cargo train band. April 6. Arcadian Child. April 12. Della. April 20. Alexis Sunder. April 27. Aron Nyiro Quartet. April 30. New Division, Nicosia. €1 surcharge on each drink

