Home away from home

It’s a long way to New Zealand from Cyprus but one diaspora group there keeps cultural ties strong finds PAUL LAMBIS

Since its inception in 1938, the Cyprus Community of Wellington and New Zealand has developed into a dynamic and highly active association that preserves and promotes Cypriot heritage in an ethnically diverse country.

“New Zealand is a welcoming and friendly multicultural nation where one can easily make friends, build relationships, and integrate into a society rich in cultural identities,” president of the association Andy Economou said.

“Even before the establishment of the Cyprus Community of Wellington and New Zealand in the 1920s, when the first Cypriots arrived, the country’s diversity was its true strength, maximising for the benefit and prosperity of all New Zealanders.”

Economou has been an active member of the community since his arrival as a refugee from Cyprus in 1974. Originally from the village of Marathovounos in the north, Economou settled in Wellington and was elected president of the Cyprus Community of Wellington and New Zealand in 1998.

“For over two decades, I have witnessed a wonderful and positive transition of our Cypriot community from the early migrants who delved into the food industry, working painstakingly long hours to ensure their children received a proper education to the new generation of Greek Cypriots who are esteemed doctors, accountants, lawyers, engineers and teachers; ambassadors of their heritage while positively contributing to society through their professions.”

According to Economou, the association has approximately 500 members, with a small sub-branch of 30 members from the Cypriot community in Christchurch, on the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island.

“We engage and support the larger Greek community through all political, cultural and social activities while maintaining strong respect and ties to Cyprus and the Greek Orthodox church,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

The Cyprus Community of Wellington and New Zealand, like all communities of the global Hellenic diaspora, recognises the importance of social events in strengthening their members’ unity, reaffirming their cultural identity as a society in a country thousands of miles away from their ancestral homeland, and playing a pivotal part in promoting Cyprus’ culture to the wider community.

Food and music are natural partners at their events, which promote a strong connection between their members and non-Cypriots interested in learning about Cyprus’ cultural and culinary landscape.

“Throughout the year, we hold several mainstay events, such as our annual picnic at Waikanae River, which brings together 400 members through Cypriot food and music,” Economou said. “We also host a very successful free Easter lunch for all of our members, as well as community dances, Christmas parties and festivals.”

The Cyprus Community of Wellington and New Zealand also supports a number of charitable events, many of which are associated with the Greek Orthodox church and commemorates the invasion with a solemn service held at Wellington’s Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary every July. “Our community has continued the struggle for Cyprus’ justice and freedom,” he added.

Despite its vintage status, radio has proven to be a valuable medium in spreading knowledge of Cyprus’ culture to its community and listeners who appreciate the island’s traditional sounds. “Our weekly radio show is a perfect platform for informing listeners about news in Cyprus, sharing announcements, promoting events and businesses, and listening to Greek music. We actively promote anything and everything Cypriot through the radio and our social media channels.”

Although Economou acknowledges that reaching out to the younger generation is challenging, the Cyprus Community of Wellington and New Zealand works hard to integrate the youth through important celebrations, “and we are delighted that they show an interest in their culture and attend.”

In the late 1990s, the organisation was able to obtain its own premises, which also included an events hall that serves as its social hub. “We are also self-sufficient in the sense that we lease out commercial space, which allows us to function as a community.”

The Cyprus Community of Wellington and New Zealand is unmistakably rooted in its Cypriot culture, and despite living thousands of miles away from the island, they maintain their love, devotion and sense of attachment as well as an alliance with other Greek Cypriots in New Zealand who share the same sentiment.

“As a small community, our primary goal is to maintain close ties with all Greek Cypriots in the region and to provide a home away from home,” Economou said “and I am pleased to say that we have accomplished that.”