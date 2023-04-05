April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus to have emergency warning system

By Nick Theodoulou00
civil defence

Cyprus is to have an emergency warning system capable of sending alerts to mobile phone users by 2024, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday.

The minister stressed the need and efforts Cyprus is making to boost its emergency response to disasters, such as earthquakes, after the civil defence carried out exercises in Limassol.

“Cyprus is an area of intense seismic activity and the recent seismic events in Turkey and Syria have reminded us of the need for utmost preparedness in dealing with such situations,” he said.

Ioannou emphasised that the civil defence is the cornerstone of the government’s ability to respond and manage the impacts of such disasters.

He explained that the civil defence was recently accredited by the UN’s International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (Insarag), and Cyprus will register with the European Civil Protection Pool.

The state’s key objective, Ioannou said, is to ensure that all the required services can immediately cooperate and provide a unified front when dealing with emergency situations.

That includes the fire services, ambulance services, the forestry department and others.

Highlighting the civil defence’s crucial role in mitigating disasters, the minister said that the force has been bolstered with the addition of another 15 vehicles – four of which are specialised in dealing with floods.

 

Related Posts

Home away from home

Paul Lambis

British forces, national guard in joint explosives exercise

Antigoni Pitta

Plenum to vote on changing working hours for civil servants

Nikolaos Prakas

President arrives in Cairo to kick off Egypt trip

Gina Agapiou

Lease of state land to create golf course raises eyebrows

Gina Agapiou

Support scheme for villages in north off to good start

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign