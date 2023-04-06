April 6, 2023

Cabaret show from Italy travels to Limassol

By Eleni Philippou00
For one night only, Limassol’s Monte Caputo will transform into a cabaret, burlesque ground as it welcomes a travelling act from Italy. The Indigo group will present a unique show on April 19 dedicated to Broadway-style musicals and the art of Burlesque. Glimmering costumes, pin-up hair and smooth tunes will entertain guests as Simone Sibillano, Valentina Gullace, Giuditta Cosentino, Chiara Albi and Burlesque Star take the stage.

“There’s only one rule for those who decide to participate in our game,” write the organisers, “close your eyes before the start of the show, enjoy the elixir contained in the ampule that you will find on your table and… when you open them again you will suddenly find yourself catapulted into a world made of music, sequins, feathers and bright lights. We will satisfy all your senses: the atmosphere will be imbued with aromas of other times, the magical art of mixology, hearing enlivened by good music and sight will be able to enjoy the vision of rare beauties.”

The show, held entirely in English, will begin at 8pm, though doors will open at 7pm to welcome guests and set the mood. Mesmerising and artistic acts are what the night promises to deliver, reminiscing cabaret days.

 

Cabaret performance from Italian group Indigo. April 19. Monte Caputo, Limassol. Doors open 7pm, show at 8pm. From €25. In English. www.soldoutticketbox.com

