International jazz events this weekend

Cyprus music lovers are in for a treat this week as unique musical performances with invited musicians from abroad will tour Nicosia, Paphos and Limassol. Yaala Ballin, accompanied by Armenian pianist Vahagn Hayrapetyan and accomplished double-bassist Ari Roland from the US, is set to perform three concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
As April celebrates International Jazz Day (officially on April 30), Cyprus’ jazz and live music enthusiasts have the chance to enjoy a jazz-classical singer on stage joined by both local and international musicians.
Ballin’s first concert on the island will take place on Friday at Antonakis Music Hall in Nicosia at 8.30pm where she will share the stage with a 13-piece orchestra. The bi-communal orchestra with musicians from all over Cyprus will accompany Ballin, Hayrapetyan and Roland in a special performance called Symphony, Song, Swing celebrating jazz music.
Her 8pm shows in Paphos and Limassol, on Saturday and Sunday respectively, will include a swinging quintet of local musicians. Music Academy Aspa Vasiliou in Paphos will host the performers, while in Limassol, Sto Perama Live will host the final concert.
Combining jazz and classical music, Ballin’s Cyprus concerts are expected to be a unique occasion for the local music scene. Her performances give tribute to the great jazz singers of the 1940s and 50s as well as to iconic jazz composers such as Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. Her Cyprus concerts, Friday in particular, coincide with a special date in the jazz world – Billie Holiday’s birthday (April 7, 1915). This marks a special occasion, not only for jazz fans but for Ballin herself.
“Growing up in a musical house,” as the organisers explain, “classical and Jazz music were always around and so for Israeli-born, US-based Yaala, bringing her passion for The Great American Songbook into a symphonic setting felt natural. The inspiration for Symphony, Song, Swing! came from the great 1958 Billie Holiday album Lady In Satin, which she fell in love with at the young age of 15.”
Yaala Ballin – 3 Concerts in Cyprus
Yaala Ballin performs with guest artists Ari Roland, Vahagn Hayrapetyan and several Cypriot musicians. Presented by Cloud10 Music Agency. April 7. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. April 8. Music Academy Aspa Vasiliou, Paphos. April 9. Sto Perama, Limassol. 8pm. Tickets start from €20. www.tickethour.com.cy. Information: 99-498642. Facebook event: Yaala Ballin – 3 Concerts in Cyprus