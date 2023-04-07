April 7, 2023

Limassol teens arrested with 400 firecrackers

File photo: crackers

Two 19-year-olds from Limassol were arrested on Friday after they bought 400 firecrackers from a shop in Pyla.

Larnaca police spokesman Charis Hadjiyiasemis said officers are currently working on a campaign aimed at preventing and clamping down on the import of firecrackers through the north. During police operations at around 7pm, a vehicle with two 19-year-olds was found that had 400 firecrackers.

“The two told officers they purchased the firecrackers from a store in Pyla. They were arrested and taken to Oroklini station to be charged in writing and released.”

A case will be filed against them in court, Hadjiyiasemis said.

