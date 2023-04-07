April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Stand-up comedy nights in Greek and English

By Eleni Philippou00
prozak

Events just for laughs are coming up. First up, and with a looser structure, is a stand-up and open mic night at Prozak Coffee shop on Saturday. The event at Prozak is open to everyone, who are encouraged to take the floor and share their funny stories. Participating is free and the entertainment will begin around 8pm.

After the Easter break, a comedy night in Greek will entertain audiences in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca. Aristotelis Rigas, a stand-up comedian and musician, will return to the stage for his third solo show after a sold-out performance in Athens. Personal comic stories, absurd tales from the pandemic era and his experiences as a new father make up a portion of his show, along with a few mash-up songs. His first Cyprus performance will be in Nicosia at Cine Studio on April 22. Then he will hit Savino Live in Larnaca on the following evening and wrap up his tour at Ravens Music Hall in Limassol on April 24.

Just before the month ends, a stand-up night purely in English will take place at Avalon in Larnaca. Organised by Cyprus Comedy Central, budding stand-up comics are invited to present their material on April 27, as long as it is in English. Comedians who want to participate have to reserve a slot by messaging the organisers on Facebook and the rest will be left to the night’s comic geniuses.

 

Stand-up and Open Mic Night

April 8. Prozak coffee shop, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Registrations: 96-397978

Aristotelis Rigas

Greek stand-up comedian and musician. April 22. Cine Studio, Nicosia. April 23. Savino Live, Larnaca. April 24. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. Presales €12, at the door €15. Tel: 99-865693. www.MotionComedy.com

Stand-up Comedy in English

April 27. Avalon, Larnaca. 8pm. €5. Tel: 99-303727

Related Posts

Government announces €130 million plan to fix refugee housing

Andria Kades

Cyprus expects a busy summer season

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus to provide training in demining to Ukraine (with video)

Nikolaos Prakas

Easter and spring creative workshops at AG Leventis Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Applications open for Blue Air refunds

Jonathan Shkurko

LNG project only 40 per cent complete

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign