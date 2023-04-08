April 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastTurkeyWorld

Iraq calls on Turkey to ‘apologize’ for shelling Sulaymaniyah airport

By Reuters News Service00
filephot
File photo: Sulaymaniyah, Iraq - The Sulayamaniyah International Airport

Iraq called on Turkey on Saturday to apologize for what it said was the shelling of Sulaymaniyah airport in Iraq’s north, saying the Turkish government must cease hostilities on Iraqi soil.

The Iraqi presidency said in a statement that Turkey has no legal justification to “continue its approach of intimidating civilians under the pretext that forces hostile to it are present on Iraqi soil.”

A drone attack hit the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah airport on Friday but caused no damage or delays or suspension of flights, Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media affairs for the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), wrote in a Twitter post late on Friday.

The attack came a few days after Turkey closed its airspace to aircraft travelling to and from Sulaymaniyah due to what it said was intensified activity there by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

Related Posts

Russia likely behind document leak, US says

Reuters News Service

One killed, several injured in Tel Aviv attack -Israeli officials

Reuters News Service

Israel’s borders with Lebanon, Gaza quiet after day of fighting

Reuters News Service

Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich with espionage

Reuters News Service

Saudi delegation to hold ceasefire talks with Yemen’s Houthis in Sanaa

Reuters News Service

Ukraine debates ways to prevent military leaks after report of breach (Updated)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign