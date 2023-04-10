April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man fined €3,000 for duty-free tobacco stash

By Iole Damaskinos083
tobacco
File photo

Police in Paphos on Sunday confiscated another stash of illegal duty-free tobacco products after a residential search.

According to the police, the search conducted at noon at the apartment and storage room of a 54-year-old suspect turned up a total of 33 cartons of cigarettes, six packs of heated cigarettes, and another 250g of manufactured tobacco, of various brands.

The man was subsequently hit with a €3,000 out-of-court fine by the Customs Department which confirmed the products to be untaxed.

