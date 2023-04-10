April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Patients federation commends natural childbirth initiative

By Andria Kades00
Health Minister Popi Kanari
Health Minister Popi Kanari

The federation of patients on Monday heralded the initiative by Health Minister Popi Kanari – that efforts are underway to prepare a national strategy aimed at promoting natural childbirth; saying that although pregnancy and childbirth were not diseases (for which the federation aims to support respective patients of) it wanted to support all involved parties to achieve the goals the strategy will set out to achieve.

“Though Caesarean sections are safe and lifesaving procedures, it is still a surgery which puts the lives of children and mothers at risk, when done without medical indications.”

C-sections in Cyprus reached 61 per cent of total births in 2020, while the acceptable limit set by the World Health Organisation is up to 15 per cent, the midwives association revealed last year.

The federation said the health ministry organised a two-day workshop on the matter earlier this month aimed at discussing promoting natural childbirth and preventing preterm labour.

Cyprus has the highest rate of C-sections in Europe.

Related Posts

Easter bonfire rivalry leading to dangerous situation says Dali mayor

Iole Damaskinos

Man fined €3,000 for duty-free tobacco stash

Iole Damaskinos

Worries grow for whereabouts of missing Briton

Jonathan Shkurko

Peo warns of price manipulation ahead of expensive Easter

Iole Damaskinos

Man in hospital for head trauma following collision

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Film Days for children and youth

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign