April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Showers expected

By Staff Reporter
rainy weather
File photo

On Monday increased cloud cover is expected to bring isolated rains mainly in the southeast. The weather will clear up quickly, while later in the afternoon isolated rains and possibly a short storm are expected in mountainous regions and in the east. Light dust will be observed in the atmosphere. Winds will be initially north-easterly to south-easterly, light 3 to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly and strong in the afternoon up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be very rough. Temperatures will rise to 26 C in the interior, 23 C on the coasts and 15 C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night there will be partly increased clouds. Winds will be mainly north-westerly light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort and the sea will remain rough. Temperatures will drop to 11 C inland, 14 C on the coast and 4 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday, isolated showers and a thunderstorm are expected mainly in the highlands and the eastern half of the island. Temperatures will drop significantly, hovering below average for the season.

On Wednesday, showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. The temperature will drop significantly.

On Thursday, rains or storms are expected in the south and east with a slight rise in temperature.

Avatar photo

