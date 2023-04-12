April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
President will most likely attend King Charles’ coronation

By Nikolaos Prakas00
file photo: britain's king charles waves as he arrives for a visit to the new european bank for reconstruction and development (ebrd) in london
Britain's King Charles

President Nikos Christodoulides will most likely be attending the coronation of King Charles III in May, reports said on Wednesday.

According to CNA, the president received an invitation to attend the coronation on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

Information from the presidential palace said that the president will most likely attend the ceremony.

Charles will be crowned next month in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and traditions that date back 1,000 years, following the 70-year reign of his mother Queen Elizabeth who died in September.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” the palace spokesperson said.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Charles’ coronation is expected to draw guests including foreign heads of state and dignitaries.

