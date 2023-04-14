DigiToads emerges as the new Memecoin champion after $1 million raised, leaving Decentraland and Enjin Coin behind

The memecoin industry has been creating waves in the crypto world, making it the top crypto project to invest in. These memecoins have contributed massively to the growth and success of the crypto industry. To make returns from crypto investments, investors must watch out for ERC-20 tokens and memecoins.

Various ERC-20 tokens like Decentraland (MANA) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have kept the sector united and moving. However, a new memecoin, DigiToads (TOADS), has surprised investors by raising $1 million in its first and second presale stages. This has made it the best coin to invest in and the memecoin champion.

Let’s explore how DigiToads won a championship as the best DeFi crypto meme coin after raising over $1.2 million in presale, leaving Decentraland and Enjin Coin behind.

DigiToads’ (TOADS) unique tokenomics makes it the new meme coin champion

DigiToads (TOADS) is an ERC-20 token that has stormed the crypto world with a taste of diversity and uniqueness. TOADS was created to boost investors’ portfolios using the P2E gaming and NFT staking sectors. It carries an originality that no other altcoin has.

Noticing the distinct growth of the gaming sector, DigiToads (TOADS) created a DeFi crypto where users have the choice of which toad to battle with. Users are permitted to select, nurture, and train their toads. These toads are what will represent players during tournaments to win and earn.

TOADS has been recognized as a top altcoin that can change the industry. DigiToads is seen as the new meme coin champion in the crypto space following the tremendous presale. Unlike other top altcoins, DigiToads sold out its stage 2 presale in 4 days and raised over $1 million in its first and second presale stages. Though a new meme coin, it has proven to be the best coin to invest in for huge returns.

Decentraland (MANA) creates an alternative universe for its users

Decentraland (MANA) rides on the metaverse’s unique features, a mixture of virtual and augmented reality. MANA uses this to create a system where users can take on any personality they choose in a 3D world that is an alternative universe to our physical world.

In this Decentraland (MANA) alternative universe, users choose their avatars based on their peculiar characters. They are used to attend parties, meetings, festivals, etc. The avatar indirectly embodies the player. MANA was among the top altcoin and best ERC-20 tokens, but it has been left behind by a new meme coin champion known as DigiToads (TOADS).

Enjin Coin (ENJ) ensures users’ ownership of in-game assets

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a DeFi crypto that relies on the secure and trusted features of the Ethereum network. EJN aims to create a protocol that upholds the value of assets across various platforms.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) provides a platform for players to own and transfer their assets from one platform to another, knowing how important it is to own their in-game assets. One of the cardinal differences between blockchain and traditional gaming is the transfer of in-game assets.

ENJ holders can maintain in-game assets by minting them as NFTs and storing them. In the protocol, they can also trade them or transfer them to other gaming platforms. As a DeFi crypto, Enjin maintains a system where users can function without a centralized authority.

Final thoughts

Decentralized projects like DigiToads, Decentraland, and Enjin Coin have facilitated the crypto industry’s growth. These DeFi cryptos have become pillars in crypto. However, DigiToads ranks as the new memecoin champion after it raised $1.2 million in its presale stages. TOADS’ outstanding achievement makes it the best coin to invest in. This top altcoin is still in the presale stages, and this is the best time to add TOADS to your crypto portfolio.

