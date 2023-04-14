April 14, 2023

Holy light being flown in from Jerusalem Saturday afternoon

The lantern that will carry the Holy Light back to Cyprus being sent off on Friday (Photo: SupportCY)

The Easter holy light will arrive in Cyprus on Saturday evening after 6pm from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem an announcement from the Bank of Cyprus said.

According to the announcement, the light will arrive around 6pm on a Cyprus Airways flight at the old Larnaca airport, and it will be distributed to churches across Cyprus by volunteers of SupportCY and Cyprus’ United Bikers after being presented at the Archbishopric.

This year Cyprus Airways undertook the process of transporting the holy light to Cyprus, as part of a scheduled flight, in consultation with all the relevant government agencies in Cyprus and Israel. The Holy Light will be accompanied by a delegation of the Exarchate of the Holy Sepulchre headed by Metropolitan Timotheus.

It is noted that the routes and delivery points of the light will be announced on the social media pages of the organisations involved, while the public can be informed about the exact times of arrival in the communities from the churches.

