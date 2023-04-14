April 14, 2023

Over 2,000 firecrackers seized in Limassol, two arrested

firecrackers
File photo: firecrackers

Two separate arrests in Limassol led to police seizing over 2,000 firecrackers and a number of torches, police said on Friday.

The first was a 17-year-old who was detained on Thursday after officers searched his home and found 1,193 firecrackers, 16 fireworks and 37 torches.

A further 33 torches were found in his father’s car.

On Thursday afternoon, police arrested a 32-year-old man after he was found with 1,064 fireworks in his home.

