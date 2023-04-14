April 14, 2023

Three Dialogues: Apocalypse Gallery presents a group exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
mp press web crop
Part of a painting by Margaret Paraskos

Nicosia’s art scene will welcome one more new art exhibition, opening this April as The Apocalypse Gallery hosts the work of three creatives. Three Dialogues is a group exhibition by artists Margaret Paraskos, Emilio Koutsoftides and Cheryl Newman and is set to run from April 21 to May 15. The exhibited work is connected by an exploration of the human condition, through thematic narratives taken from mythology, folklore and politics, creating fictional scenes described as landscapes of emotions.

The scenes presented are assembled through a series of layers explored by each artist’s practice and chosen mediums. A discussion between the pieces explores what it means to be human, where tension and trauma are key factors of the message, inviting the audience to investigate and be provoked.

Margaret Paraskos, the Director of Cyprus College of Art in Lemba, Paphos is an artist who uses both real and imagined gathered fragments of mythology and folklore in her work. Emilio Koutsoftides is an architect, artist and educator living and working in Paphos. His practice investigates the political uncertainty of communities around the world that are forced to reflect on ideologies/positions they encounter. Lastly, Cheryl Newman is a London-based artist and curator working with photography. Her practice explores the emotional landscape of love, desire, and family history. Her work mixes archive with storytelling through intervention to describe and examine the photographic representation of memory as both object and illusion.

 

Three Dialogues

Group exhibition by Margaret Paraskos, Emilio Koutsoftides and Cheryl Newman. April 21-May 15. The Apocalypse Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 11am-1pm, 4pm-7pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-300150

