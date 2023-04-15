April 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cruise ship with 1,000 on board departs after Cyprus stop

By Staff Reporter0536
Photo: CNA

The cruise ship Artania flying the flag of the Bahamas, which anchored off Paphos on Friday, has departed, it was reported on Saturday.

The cruise ship, is carrying around 1,000 passengers and 489 crew, mainly nationals of Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The Artania had travelled from Ayios Nikolaos, Crete and had previously anchored in Malta, while its next stops are in the Aegean.

Those on board the cruise ship had the opportunity to take a guided tour of Paphos to archaeological sites, monasteries and the seafront, CNA reported.

