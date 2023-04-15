Mozart meets Broadway for a good cause

Can you picture a medley of songs from West Side Story, Grease and Mozart? Probably not yet that is what a unique musical show coming up in Nicosia and Limassol has in store. The ‘Mozart has fun with Broadway’ performances will take place on April 21 (Nicosia) and May 14 (Limassol) entertaining audiences of all ages and musical tastes, and for a good cause as all of the net proceeds from the shows will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® Cyprus.
All-time Mozart classics will blend with the dazzling world of Broadway in two musical shows. Soloist, producer and director Tsveta Christoforou organises the performances together with the charity. The musical opera is a production in which Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s talent is idolised and ‘converses’ with the timelessly successful shows that have adorned the world’s most famous entertainment avenue.
The show includes selected arias from Mozart’s operas such as The Marriage of Figaro and Così fan tutte alongside Broadway’s legendary productions such as My Fair Lady, West Side Story, Kiss me, Kate, Grease, The Phantom of the Opera, Cats and The Hunchback of Notre Dame amongst others. It will be presented first at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre, before moving to Pattihio Municipal Theatre for a second performance.
“The show is suitable for everyone,” say the organisers, “especially those who love and appreciate music and theatre. Both shows have been created to raise money for charity, as all the net proceeds of the tickets will go towards the maintenance of the first contemporary Ronald McDonald House® in Cyprus, which offers free accommodation to families of children who are being hospitalised either at the Archbishop Makarios III Hospital or at other medical clinics in the capital.”
Besides bringing together music-loving audiences of all ages and backgrounds, the musical opera will welcome several of the island’s artists. Playing the piano will be Elena Mitella Violari whilst Maria Zachariou Karapitta choreographs the show. Several soloists will take the stage including Marios Andreou, Tsveta Christoforou, Tasoulla Vorka, Andreas Posea, Mariam Venizelou, Maria Voultsopoulou, Armando Hernadez, Rafaella Vasiliou and Mattheos Alambriti. Lastly, the Cyprus Opera Organisation Choir will also be part of the show with a special performance.
Mozart has Fun with Broadway
Charity musical-opera performance with numerous artists. April 21. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. May 14. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. €20. www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7040