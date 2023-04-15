April 15, 2023

Sudanese paramilitary force says it has taken control of airport

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Saturday it had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Khartoum’s international airport.

In a statement, the RSF said it had also taken over two other airports, in the northern city of Merowe and El-Obeid in the south.

The Sudanese air force is conducting operations to confront the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the army said in a statement as clashes broke out across the country.

Footage from broadcasters showed a military aircraft in the sky above the capital Khartoum, but Reuters could not independently confirm the material.

The U.S. Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey said on Saturday the escalation of tensions between the military components in Sudan to direct fighting was “extremely dangerous” and called urgently on the senior leadership to stop the clashes.

Godfrey added that he and embassy staff were sheltering in place.

 Russia’s embassy in Sudan said on Saturday it was concerned by an “escalation of violence” in the country and called for a ceasefire and negotiations, the state-owned Russian news agency RIA reported.

The embassy said the atmosphere in the capital Khartoum was tense but Russian diplomats were safe.

Sudan civilian parties that had signed an initial power-sharing deal with the country’s army and powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Saturday called on them to cease hostilities s fighting erupted between the two groups.

The civilian parties also urged international and regional players to urgently help stop the bloodshed.

