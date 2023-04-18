April 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Spanish artist hosts first solo show in Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00
landscape with purple mountainweb

The Edit Gallery’s next showcase is a solo exhibition by visual artist Alejandra Atarés. Between April 28 and May 19, Possible Answers to Nature will run at the Limassol gallery, presenting the Spanish artist’s latest work.

“By combining elements that are both real and envisioned,” say organisers, “Atarés intends to capture the beauty and complexity of the natural world and creates liminal places that can only be visited through her immersive depictions. Strikingly cinematic, Atarés’ works are vividly rendered in a prismatic palette of sharply contrasted and highly saturated hues.

“In her exhibition Possible Answers to Nature,” they add, “Atarés continues her exploration on nature and takes it one step further by combining the traditional and contemporary and presenting, for the first time, small-scale artworks depicting flower vases alongside her large-scale landscape designs. In this way, Atarés perfectly captures a diverse range of artworks where each piece highlights the amazing complexity and awe-inspiring beauty of nature. On the one hand, the artist portrays flower vases, that although contained and simple still remind us of the beauty of the world around us, and on the other she highlights the majestic and powerful beauty as well as the boldness of abundant, untamed nature.”

Through colourful paintings, the viewers are invited to engage with the beauty and complexity of the natural world and ponder upon their own relationship with nature. On the opening day of the exhibition, the artist will travel to Limassol from Berlin where she currently lives to attend the exhibition launch.

 

Possible Answers to Nature

Solo exhibition by visual artist Alejandra Atarés from Spain. April 28-May 19. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening day: 6pm-9pm. Tuesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-251710

Related Posts

Cyprus records highest excess deaths rate in EU for February 

Gina Agapiou

North launches airline, plans international flights

Nick Theodoulou

A Cry for Justice: Tatar biography published

Nikolaos Prakas

Road to strengthening patients’ rights a long one says Osak

Gina Agapiou

Two communities more estranged since ‘spectacular collapse’ of talks says think tank

Nick Theodoulou

Welfare inquiries line receiving up to 1,500 calls daily

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign