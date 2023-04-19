April 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainTech & ScienceWorld

Tech protectionism would risk new Dark Age, says UK’s Hunt

By Reuters News Service04
illustration shows artificial intelligence words

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that Western countries and their allies should avoid the temptation to put up protectionist trade barriers in an attempt to gain an edge in technology.

“The strategic choice the world faces is now do we all say ‘we’re going to do this on our own,’ and go back to protectionism, which would bring global growth back into the Dark Ages?,” Hunt told an event hosted by Politico.

“Or do we recognise the benefits of free trade and say that, amongst friends and allies and people who share democratic values, we’re going to build up resilient supply chains that we know will weather any global storms that we face?”

Britain has expressed concern about U.S. subsidies that would favour investment in industries such as clean energy in the United States and which have prompted the European Union to develop similar measures.

Hunt said Britain would remain competitive on innovation.

“In the end, the thing that makes you competitive is the quality of your ideas not the amount of your subsidies,” he said.

Hunt also said it was not possible for countries to opt out of the race to develop artificial intelligence.

Related Posts

Two Alabama teens charged with murder in ‘Sweet 16’ party shooting

Reuters News Service

British govt publishes PM Sunak and other ministers’ interests

Reuters News Service

Scottish runner disqualified for ‘using vehicle’ in ultra-marathon

Reuters News Service

US Supreme Court faces self-imposed deadline to act on abortion pill curbs

Reuters News Service

Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles’ coronation

Reuters News Service

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy visits border with Belarus and Poland

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign