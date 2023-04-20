April 20, 2023

Bridging music worlds, Gaba Project for the first time in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
A music project that has the handpan and the Lyra at its core is hosting its first official concert in Nicosia on April 30. Gaba Project is a venture by Vasilis Vasiliou and Christina Polykarpou that focuses on experimenting with new musical approaches. They uniquely blend the musical instruments of the handpan and Lyra, bridging two different music worlds.

The handpan is a contemporary instrument, whereas the Lyra comes from a well-established Greek musical tradition. The mystic modern sound of the handpan is combined with tradition, creating a powerful yet sensitive sound that unites these two different musical pathways. Gaba Project performs its own compositions and shares with the audience new soundscapes, melodies the duo has presented at several established music festivals in Cyprus.

On April 30, Vasiliou and Polykarpou hold their first Gaba Project concert in the capital city joined by Greek musician Despina Apostolidou on voice and percussion. Held at the CyBC Theatre, the evening’s repertoire will consist of Gaba Project’s original compositions as well as Greek, Arabic, Kurdish, Turkish, Armenian and Sephardic songs. Improvisation also takes up much of the music to be performed.

 

Gaba Project and Despina Apostolidou

Vasilis Vasiliou and Christina Polykarpou present Gaba Project, joined by Despina Apostolidou. April 30. CYBC Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 7000-7102

