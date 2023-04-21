April 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

We Can Only Begin To Notice parallel events

By Eleni Philippou00
book club

As part of the We Can Only Begin To Notice exhibition currently on at NiMAC in Nicosia, come two parallel activities. While the exhibition presents a curated selection of non-fiction films by ten female creators from Cyprus and the Cypriot diaspora, its sidebar events make space for discussions and reflections on the female gaze, belonging, class, race and power in Cyprus and beyond.

Coming up on Friday is The Book Club by George Rallis. The Commons room of the exhibition transforms into a reflective event that investigates and challenges the gazes through which people read the world. This upcoming session has the title ‘Capital is Dead: Is this Something Worse?’ and goes on a deep dive into McKenzie Wark’s mind, the current economic state and its crevices. “If you have ever hated the Kardashians,” writes the event description, “this text will tell you why.”

Before the event, participants are sent a series of readings (in English) which will be the basis of the discussion, facilitated by George Rallis. Anyone who wants to attend and get access to the readings can email Rallis at [email protected] or send a message at quintessentiallyqueer on Facebook.

On April 26, a roundtable discussion will be held in English with Sophie Cavoulacos, Associate Curator of Film at Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), on the occasion of the exhibition and Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2023.

Cavoulacos and participant artists of We Can Only Begin To Notice will discuss themes around the production and presentation of non-fiction films. The discussion will be moderated by writer, filmmaker and one of two Artistic Directors of the Festival, Argyro Nicolaou.

 

Roundtable Discussion

April 26. NiMAC, Nicosia. 3pm. In English

The Book Club

April 21. NiMAC, Nicosia. 6.30pm. In English. [email protected]

