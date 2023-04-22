April 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for stealing cash from Nicosia store

By Andria Kades00
arrest223

A 21-year-old man suspected of stealing from a Lakatamia store while threatening staff with a knife, was arrested in the early hours on Saturday.

He is believed to be one of the two men who walked into the store at 3:30pm on Thursday and using a knife and iron rod. They threatened one of the employees and stole cash from one of the tills.

The 21-year-old was arrested in Nicosia at 2am on Saturday morning. He has since been detained, while officers continue investigations.

