Cyprus Business Now

The University of Cyprus on Monday announced the launch of a new postgraduate programme in behavioural economics, which is designed to prepare students for career options requiring analysis of human behaviour and decision-making.

Offered jointly by the Department of Economics and the Department of Psychology, the programme is aimed at students with a background in economics, psychology, as well as other social, natural or applied sciences, who wish to investigate the questions at the boundaries of economics and psychology.

The programme provides a general foundation in the behavioural and experimental approaches of the social sciences, as well as skills and knowledge necessary for the economic analysis of human behaviour and the application of the behavioural sciences to solving contemporary social challenges.

According to the announcement, graduates of the programme will be equipped with a unique set of skills that are highly valued by employers in various industries.

“Possible job titles for graduates include behavioural economist, market research analyst, policy analyst, product manager, director of human resources, data analyst, and consultant,” the university said.

“These roles are found in a variety of sectors, including government agencies, non-profit organisations, research institutions, nudge units, and private companies,” it added.

Applications for the programme are open until June 30, 2023.

More information about the programme is available on the university’s website.

The Centre for the Advancement of Research & Development in Educational Technology (CARDET), in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus (Anad), is offering three fully funded professional development programmes for human resources professionals and managers.

According to an announcement released on Monday, these programmes aim to provide comprehensive guidance and practical training in modern and successful practices that respond to the ever-changing conditions in the workplace and support staff effectively.

The programmes, which will take place in May and June, include a course on critical knowledge and skills for chief happiness officers (Nicosia), a programme on integrated strategic talent management for high-performing organisations, as well as a programme on the strategic approach to productive hybrid work.

The programme for chief happiness officers is designed to develop the knowledge and skills of Human Resources professionals and managers to create and promote a pleasant and productive working environment.

Moreover, the programme for integrated strategic talent Management for high-performing organisations provides HR professionals with a holistic approach to adopting effective practices for formulating integrated talent management strategies.

The programme offers in-house consulting to provide participants with structured advice and guidance that meets the needs and realities of their organisation.

“The programme is ideal for those looking for practical advice, methodologies, and innovative tools on how to retain talent through the employee lifecycle, including onboarding, performance management, motivation, learning and development, among others,” the announcement said.

Finally, the programme on the strategic approach to productive hybrid work provides guidance on implementing modern policies and tools to enhance employee engagement and digital inclusion, as well as addressing the challenges that the transition to hybrid work has brought to employers and employees.

The centre said that it is specially designed for HR managers and professionals who wish to acquire or refresh their skills and knowledge on how to implement hybrid work models.

All programmes are offered in English and are fully funded. Participants will receive certificates of completion at the end of the programme.

For more information and to register, interested individuals can visit the CARDET website.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Monday, April 24 with negligible profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 108.13 points at 12:39 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.05 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 65.40 points, representing a drop of 0.05 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €30,216.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the alternative index rose by 0.15 per cent while the investment firm and main indexes fell by 3.67 per cent and 0.22 per cent respectively. The hotel index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.41 per cent), Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (+0.72 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+1.13 per cent), Demetra Holdings (-3.85 per cent), and Louis (-6.52 per cent).