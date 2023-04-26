April 26, 2023

COVID here to stay but moving out of emergency phase – WHO

A woman takes a Covid test at a mobile site in Beijing, China

The virus causing COVID-19 is here to stay but the world is beginning to transition out of the emergency phase of the pandemic, the World Health Organization’s chief said on Wednesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing that the U.N. agency will publish a guide for countries next week on how to move from an emergency response to the long-term management of COVID-19.

“We remain hopeful that sometime this year, we will be able to declare an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern,” said Tedros.

“But this virus is here to stay and all countries will need to learn to manage it alongside other infectious diseases.”

